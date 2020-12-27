KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of E. 41st Street.
The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday evening, police said.
An adult male was rushed to the hospital before police arrived to the scene.
The condition of the victim was not immediately known.
There is no suspect information.
