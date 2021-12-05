KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 54th and Olive in Kansas City.
Officers were dispatched to the area just before noon on a shooting call. At the scene, they located a male in his 60s who was unresponsive near the sidewalk.
EMS transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown car pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The car left the scene in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474TIPS.
