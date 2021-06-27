KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a possible murder-suicide on Sunday evening.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the area of Ninth Street and Prospect Avenue on a shooting call associated with a vehicle crash.
When officers arrived on the scene they found 43-year-old Evonne Cruz inside a vehicle that had crashed. She had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
At the same time, officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of East Ninth Street on another shooting call. At that location, officers found 54-year-old Antonia Arbelo who had been shot and was dead. A preliminary investigation and initial evidence indicates the dead man's shooting was self-inflicted.
Investigators also said it appears the female shooting victim was initially shot near the home where the man was found dead, and she drove to the location where the vehicle crashed.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. If anyone has any additional information and has not talked to police, they are asked to contact detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
