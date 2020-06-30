KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police are seeking clues after a man was shot and killed in south Kansas City. It's Kansas City's 93rd homicide of 2020.
Officers were called just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to 112th Street and Eastern Avenue on a reported shooting.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground at 113th Terrace and Ruskin way. He had been apparently shot. Witnesses told officers that a verbal argument had ensued prior to the shooting.
Officers rendered aid and summoned EMS to the scene. However, the man died at the scene.
Witnesses say the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.
