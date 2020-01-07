KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the city's latest homicide.
Police were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of East Minor Drive on a reported shooting.
No suspect is in custody.
The name of the victim has not been immediately released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
