KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating this city's latest homicide.
Police were called about 11:15 p.m. Monday to a house in the 5000 block of Manchester Avenue on a shooting call.
When officers arrived they found a man inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wound. The victim died Tuesday morning at the hospital.
His name has not been released.
If anyone has any information or saw anything in this area they are asked to call Homicide detectives at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
