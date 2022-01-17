KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating two shooting deaths from Sunday night into Monday morning, one of which they are classifying as a homicide.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sunday to Saida Street and North Drury Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a man in a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Emergency medical crews arrived, and the man died. Police are not yet calling this a homicide, instead saying they are classifying it as a suspicious death, as they continue to investigate the scene and canvass for eyewitnesses.
In the other shooting death from overnight, officers responded at 1:45 a.m. Monday to East 12th Street and Topping Avenue on a report of a crash. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed off the side of the road.
Medical crews arrived and pronounced the man dead. Police are classifying this as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. If you want to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
