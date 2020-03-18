KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday morning.
The victim in this case has been identified as 27-year-old Sammi J. Weyer of Kansas City.
It happened just after 7 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a disturbance occurred inside the residence between Weyer and one or more unknown people.
At this time, police do not have anyone in custody.
If anyone has any information about what occurred here today they are asked to call the homicide unit directly at 234-5043 or anonymously to the Tips hotline at 474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
