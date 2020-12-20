KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We now know the name of a 25-year-old woman killed by a suspected impaired driver this week.
Police say Dominique Martin was driving east on Interstate 435 at Grandview Road when she was hit about 11 p.m. on Dec. 17. Another woman riding with her is OK.
The other driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. His name has not been released.
