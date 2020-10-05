KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Saturday.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called about 11 a.m. to 12th and Olive streets.
When they arrived at the location, they located a woman that was bleeding profusely. They rendered first aid and called for an ambulance.
When the ambulance arrived, the she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as 22-year-old Maije Benson.
A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.
If you have any information about the crime, please call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
There is a $25,000 reward for the right information.
