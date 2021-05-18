  • Emily Rittman

The KCPD says they are trying to identify a suspect following two incidents at local parking garages this month.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they have identified a man they consider a sexual assault suspect. 

The police say that the first incident happened on May 9 at 9:15 a.m. near the Barney Allis Plaza parking garage, which is between Central and Wyandotte avenues north of West 13th Street.

The second incident happened in the parking garage at 1261 Main St. on May 13 at 6:28 a.m., police say. 

The police told KCTV5 News that both incidents were reported by female victims who called 911.

The KCPD adds that the suspect should be considered armed. 

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing glasses and carrying a brown satchel. He was armed with a black semi-auto handgun. 

Police also told KCTV5 News that they currently don't have any information to indicate that this individual is a suspect in any additional assaults in parking garages.

