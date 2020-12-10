KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City say one person is in custody in an investigation of the theft of an Amazon delivery van.
Police say the theft happened Thursday afternoon in the 9200 block of Farley Avenue.
Officers did say the van was recovered, but the packages were stolen.
A photo was released of an SUV believed to belong to the individual who stole the packages.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
