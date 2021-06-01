Kansas City Police Department's budget hearing postponed

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The hearing regarding a new plan to carve out a portion of the Kansas City Police Department's budget into a separate community fund will not happen Tuesday.

It was supposed to get going at 1:30 p.m. However, a stay has been issued. This comes at the request of the Police Board of Commissioners and the city to have more time to prepare answers.

The city will have two weeks to respond to the arguments in the lawsuit. The next hearing date has been scheduled for July 12.

The state of Missouri on behalf of the Police Board of Commissioners is asking the courts to intervene and issue a restraining order regarding the new plan.

What to expect from court hearing on KCPD budget battle On Tuesday afternoon, lawyers for the City of Kansas City and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners will appear before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge.

The budget battle has prompted criticism and support across Kansas City.

Opponents say the new plan defunds the police. However, the mayor's office says the funds will only go towards police. Additionally, supporters say this will modernize the department and bring about accountability.

The new hearing is scheduled to take place in a month. In the meantime, the city must pay the police department under the original budge plan adopted on April 27, which left all the police budget under the discretion of the police.