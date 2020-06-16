KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City officials are requesting the Kansas City Police Department to cut $10 million from their budget due to the pandemic and loss of tax revenue.
The request was made by the city 10 days ago. The police department says the only way to do that is with major staffing cuts, suggesting 212 positions.
There were two options laid out for discussion on Tuesday during a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.
The first would be to trim staff at all patrol stations. The second would be to shutdown either the Central, East or Metro patrol station.
“We are either going to police this city or not," Board President Nathan Garrett said.
In addition, upcoming police academy classes have been cancelled.
It is unclear if fire department cuts will be asked as well.
The budget cuts come at a time when an exceptional amount of overtime with police due to protests.
Mayor Quinton Lucas sent out an update Tuesday afternoon noting that all city departments are being asked to find cost savings to be presented to the city council.
Receiving questions on the ask by the City Manager to all city departments, including PD, FD, Public Works, Housing, etc., to find 4.5% in cost savings due to tax revenue declines. These will be part of options presented late June to City Council on budget challenges post-COVID. https://t.co/7Syqnv3OSM pic.twitter.com/URMCapcjtk— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 16, 2020
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
