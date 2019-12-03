Kansas City police investigate officer-involved shooting near 41st, College

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side.

 (Greg Payne/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Authorities say one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in the East 41st Street and College.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Officers searched the area and determined there are no other suspects at large, adding that they believe there is no active threat to residents in the area.

Detectives are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

