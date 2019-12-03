KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Authorities say one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side.
The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in the East 41st Street and College.
Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker briefly appeared on scene at 41st and College Avenue. This is where @kcpolice say an officer involved shooting took place. No officers were injured, but one person has been killed. pic.twitter.com/aPy54dXDVx— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) December 3, 2019
Officers searched the area and determined there are no other suspects at large, adding that they believe there is no active threat to residents in the area.
Detectives are still investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
