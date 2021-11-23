KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith will retire next year.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Board of Police Commissioners President Mark Tolbert, Mayor Lucas and Chief Smith met at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at city hall at the request of Mayor Lucas and Tolbert.
A spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department sent a written statement that said:
“When Chief Smith was hired in August of 2017, he made a commitment to the Board of Police Commissioners that he would stay in this position no more than 5 years. As per his commitment, he plans to retire sometime in the upcoming year, 2022. He will announce that date well in advance to ensure a smooth transition for the police department.”
Smith joined KCPD as an officer in 1988. He was sworn in as Chief of Police on Aug. 15, 2017.
In 2020, activists and civil rights organizations in Kansas City began calling for the removal of Smith. They voiced concerns about KCPD officers using excessive force, fatal police shootings, high homicide rates and the way excessive force complaints and fatal shooting investigations were handled in Kansas City.
This year, civil rights organizations renewed those calls including after a judge found Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere guilty on Nov. 19 of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the 2019 fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb.
A spokesperson for Mayor Lucas sent a written statement that said:
“Mayor Lucas will not discuss personnel matters in the press. He appreciates all the dedicated women and men of the Kansas City Police Department.”
The next Board of Police Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte posted the following on Twitter this evening:
I wish Chief Smith the best during his retirement. Few know what it’s like to serve in the capacity of chief of a major city. None of us are perfect. Let’s all contribute to bringing law enforcement and other segments of the community together. @kcmo @kcpolice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/gbjz0SjxL1— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) November 23, 2021
