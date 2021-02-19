Police line do not cross generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody following a police chase, crash and standoff from Thursday night in Kansas City.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. when officers noticed a vehicle matching the description of a car taken during an armed robbery. A chase ensued, ending in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The suspect fled the crash scene and ran into a home on Chestnut Avenue near 24th Street, starting the standoff.

During the course of the standoff, multiple people inside came out, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody without anyone getting injured, police said.

