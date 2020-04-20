KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A suspected serial business burglar who struck before and after the stay-at-home order took effect is now sitting in jail. Kansas City police say he was caught on multiple cameras forcing his way inside Midtown businesses to steal what he could grab.
Police say the string of burglaries began back in January at a building on Washington Street. They believe the same man kept breaking into businesses along and near Broadway until April.
It seemed no business was off limits. A thief broke into a Jimmy John’s, a jeweler, a school, a childcare center and a building that is home to several different types of businesses.
“This is our livelihood. So not being able to protect it is very frustrating,” Vulcan's Forge Fine Jewelers Owner Russell Criswell said.
The burglary at Criswell’s business happened one day after the stay-at-home order took effect.
“There were just a few rings in a display case in the window. He forced that case and took those rings,” Criswell said.
Police say just minutes before that, the same man tried to break-in to the Plaza Academy. Two days later, he was seen leaving a break-in at a nearby child development center. Police then found and arrested Deione Brown nearby after a description of the suspect was broadcast to officers.
“Some great neighbors. Everyone shared information. They were very quickly able to identify this individual and get him off the street,” Criswell said.
After police analyzed surveillance from businesses, they turned to city cameras. They were able to retrace Brown’s steps from one crime and found video of him coming and going from a nearby apartment complex that he frequently visited.
They went back and checked surveillance and found the times he left the apartment and what he was wearing matched the suspect seen on surveillance during recent burglaries in the area.
“The system really worked,” Criswell said.
When Brown was arrested, police found six rings stolen from Vulcan’s Forge Fine Jewelers.
Brown is now charged with eight counts of burglary and four counts of stealing.
