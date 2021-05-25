KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Board of Commissioners have voted to initiate legal action regarding police funding.

Newly posted minutes from the Board reveals legal action is the next step in the battle over police funding. The board met in closed session Monday.

Following a motion by Commissioner Garrett and a second by Commissioner Wagner, the Board voted to authorize the initiation of litigation to enforce the Board’s rights, responsibilities, and authorities under Chapter 84 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri in such form as the litigation committee may deem appropriate. The vote was 3-1 in favor. Following polling, Commissioner Dean voted Aye, Commissioner Wagner voted Aye, and Commissioner Garrett voted Aye; Mayor Lucas voted No.

The notes reveal Mark Tolbert was not present.

This comes after Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council approved a plan which would remove more than $40 million from the police budget and place those funds in a community improvement fund that police would have access to but the city would control.

Lucas says it only makes sense for the city to have some input and control over the police department and the new plan satisfies state laws that earmark 20% of the city budget directly to the police department.

The new plan has come under fire from the police union which warns officers might lose their jobs if budgets are shifted and funding for certain programs is no longer stable.

The mayor has also faced criticism from some Northland city council members who say they weren’t aware of the new plan until the last minute.

At least one local state lawmaker has called for the governor to call a special session to address the matter.