KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing an endangered elderly man from the Northland.
Donald H. Marier, 80, was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at 115th Street and North Oak Trafficway driving an orange Jeep wrangler Rubicon with a green underglow and Missouri plates TC1L8R.
Marier is said to be 5'9" tall, 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders and black baseball cap with a red bill.
Marier takes multiple medications, and it’s possible that he may not know where he is at right now, police say.
If located, please call 911, and notify police at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.