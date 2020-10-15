Donald H. Marier

Donald H. Marier, 80, was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at 115th Street and North Oak Trafficway driving an orange Jeep wrangler Rubicon with a green underglow and Missouri plates TC1L8R.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing an endangered elderly man from the Northland.

Marier is said to be 5'9" tall, 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders and black baseball cap with a red bill. 

Marier takes multiple medications, and it’s possible that he may not know where he is at right now, police say.

If located, please call 911, and notify police at 816-234-5136.

