KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are dead, and a woman is fighting to survive after two separate shootings blocks apart in Kansas City, Missouri.
The first shooting happened just before midnight near 75th Terrace and Lydia Avenue. The second shooting happened near E. 82nd Street and Lydia Avenue at 3:00 Thursday afternoon.
Someone called 911 to report a shooting inside a home near 82nd and Lydia. When police arrived, they found a man and woman shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. “An unknown suspect that had been at the residence shot two people who were inside,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sergeant Jake Becchina said.
About 15 hours earlier and less than two miles away, someone shot and killed 34-year-old Kelly O. Randolph in front of a home near 75th Terrace and Lydia Avenue. No suspect description has been released.
KCTV5 News asked investigators if they believe the two shootings are connected. “It’s entirely possible but nothing right now is immediately pointing to that,” Becchina said.
Police are hoping anyone who saw or heard anything involving either shooting will come forward with information. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, or any unsolved case in Kansas City.
