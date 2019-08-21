KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting where a juvenile was shot.
Kansas City police were called to 44th and Cypress on a shooting call Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shooting victim described as a black male in his late teens in the yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
A second shooting victim, described as a black female under the age of 10, was transported to a local hospital by family members in critical, but stable condition.
Witnesses told police the male was involved in a disturbance with the suspect, who is described as a black male in his late teens, when he was shot.
It is believed the female was in the same yard when she was shot by the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
