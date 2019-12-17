KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A United Airlines pilot from Kansas City is behind bars in Hong Kong after Customs officials allegedly found a gun in his luggage at the airport after touching down.
Will Royster's flight he was piloting from the U.S. had just touched down at Hong Kong International Airport, and he was making his way through the airport and Customs when the firearm and some ammunition rounds were found in his luggage.
Hong Kong police arrested Royster, and he is being held on illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, according to an email Hong Kong police sent KCTV5.
"As there are ongoing legal proceedings, police do not have further comment," the email from police states.
United Airlines gave no additional information on the circumstances of the situation, but did release the following statement:
Local authorities are currently undergoing an investigation regarding a United Airlines pilot being detained at Hong Kong International Airport. Any further inquiries should be directed to local authorities.
KCTV5 News reached out to Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) to see if American leaders from the area are monitoring the situation. A representative from his office said in an email, "We cannot comment on the specifics of constituent casework on privacy grounds."
KCTV5 has not heard back from the U.S. State Department, White House or other politicians from the Kansas City area.
Royster caused headlines in 2010 after losing a Missouri House primary election by a single vote to Rep. John Rizzo.
Royster, a former Navy pilot, also unsuccessfully sued Veterans Affairs for $35 million in 2017, in a disability case that was eventually dismissed.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.