KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one step closer to wiping marijuana possession from city law.
A council committee voted Wednesday morning to pass the issue on to the full council. A vote is expected either Thursday or on July 2.
Just two council members voted to keep marijuana law as is. Right now, if you're caught carrying 35 or less, you just face a $25 fine. That's thanks to a 2017 move to decriminalize pot.
Marijuana advocacy groups tell KCTV5 News that this extra measure actually makes them nervous. They anticipate taking away the small fine at the city level will allow more people to be charged at the state level where fines are greater.
