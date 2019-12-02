KANSAS CITY, MO (AP/KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating three weekend homicides in Kansas City, bringing the yearly total on pace to break a deadly record for the city.
Kansas City's 141 homicides this year put the city on pace to move past the two deadliest years on record. In 2017, 151 people were killed in the city. In 1993, that number was 153.
Kansas City police spokesman Jacob Becchina said one man was found shot inside an apartment Sunday. Two other victims were found lying in the street in two separate incidents on Saturday.
Becchina says one person is in custody in connection with the man found in an apartment near East 29th Street and Prospect Avenue, but no arrests had been made in the other two homicides.
One man was found lying in the street near 38th Street and Monroe Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Another man was found near Gregory Boulevard and Flora Avenue with gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victims' names were not immediately released.
