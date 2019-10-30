KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A plan for Kansas City to work with a local rehabilitation and mental health resource center to house inmates is off to a rough start, with officials at the center and the city both saying the plan is not working.

In the four months since the city began sending inmates to the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change there have been six escapes and 29 calls to police.

Previously, people arrested by the Kansas City Police Department were sent to the Jackson County Detention Center, but the county ended its contract with the city.

The Heartland Center is a nonprofit and had never been a jail. The facility wasn’t built with security in mind since it normally helped people with addiction problems and detox.

Now, though, it is one of three places those arrested by the KCPD could be sent, and staff said they only had around nine weeks to go from being a rehab center located in an old home to becoming a jail.

“We had a very limited amount of time to be able to make preparations to try and assist,” Heartland Center president Kyle Mead told KCTV5 News.

Mead said the reason the center agreed to the role is because the city asked for help but added the facility was not meant for holding inmates.

“This is not a role that Heartland Center wants,” he explained. “We did not set out to be a detention center. We have no interest in being a detention center.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 News that the city’s contract with the center shows Heartland officials knew what was needed to hold prisoners and that it up to Heartland to make sure the facility is ready.

“I would say respectfully to my friends at that facility, if they entered into a contract that endeavored to provide these sort of lockup services and people, as it appears to be the case, are just walking out, then that seems to be a problem on them and something that they need to work on and improve, Lucas said.

Photos from inside the facility show walls with holes in them and grates over windows that seem easy to remove.

Recently an inmate escaped by pulling the fire alarm, causing the electromagnetic doors to open and allowing the inmate to just walk out of the facility.

The center has since changed the structure of its fire safety system, and Mead told KCTV5 News that other concerns are being addressed, though the changes are not complete.

City leaders have expressed concern that they are not getting what they are paying for.

“Every month the taxpayers are paying that facility to make sure that they can hold prisoners,” Lucas said. “Right now, it seems like that facility is not fulfilling the contract in the way that we would like, and frankly in the way that they would like.”

“We have been a little bit on the reactive side of things,” Mead admitted. “We’ve had to respond to the events as they’ve occurred. That’s not a comfortable place for me in my role.”

Still, Mead contends Heartland stepped up because no one else would. In retrospect, he says the organization maybe should have said no but adds that they are trying to help.

“It’s very difficult for me to be in the position of somehow having assumed the sole responsibility for this issue when truly all we did was say yes when we were asked if we could help. We’ll do what we can,” he said.

City officials say they are looking at all of the options, including going back to the troubled Jackson County Detention Center, even with the history of high-profile rapes and deaths at the jail.

“What I’m talking about is actually calling the sheriff in Jackson County and saying can you take our inmates again sooner because you have a facility, whatever its flaws may be, is a place that actually does seem to be addressing issues like how do we manage to incarcerate folks properly,” Lucas explained.

The mayor said that phone call to the county should happen sometime this week, which could reverse the decision made by the city last year.

Kansas City also currently has contracts with Vernon County and Johnson County to house inmates, but those facilities are more than an hour away from the city.