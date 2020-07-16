KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A total of 40% of Kansas Citians will go unaccounted for, unless people fill out the census.
Right now, just under 60% have completed it and there’s a big push to increase the response rate.
The city is urgently requesting that residents who live in the third, fourth and fifth districts immediately respond to the census.
Response rates in those districts have been low, particularly in the third district neighborhood from Linwood to 39th street.
Kansas Citian, Barry Baker said he filled the census out several months ago. Though, doing so he said is a matter of choice.
“And I think at this point in time, the way things are going, there’s a lot of people that aren’t certain the way the system is,” Baker said.
But when it comes to filling out the Census, our city is falling behind the rest of America.
Kansas City has a 2020 Census self-response rate of 59.9%, compared to 61.9% nationally and 62.1% in Missouri.
“It’s a way to tell your story and a way for us to collect the demographics we need to make sure we have the resources that not only helps our city but helps our neighborhood and helps to support every household,” said Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson.
Census data helps determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for education, community development, healthcare and more get allocated.
Most recently, it determined the amount of CARES Act funding we got for COVID-19.
Mayor Lucas said the majority of low response rates are in Black districts.
“At least in the 3rd and the 5th district which are majority black districts which does give us grave concern. We really want to get that number up high in those areas because we want to make sure everybody, every group and demographic is counted,” Lucas said.
Today, Census workers went door-to-door in six cities across America. Including here in Kansas City.
Answers will stay 100% confidential.
“Every Census bureau worker takes a lifetime oath to protect confidentiality,” said Fifth District Councilwoman, Ryana Parks-Shaw.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross called Mayor Lucas personally last week to discuss the efforts being made to make sure Kansas City’s Census response rates improve.
Today, Mayor Lucas commended the Census Bureau for those efforts.
