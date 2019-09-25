KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City could get more weed-friendly.
A proposed city ordinance would decriminalize possession of up to 100 grams of marijuana. It was originally 35 grams.
The Public Safety Committee is scheduled to vote on the proposed ordinance on Wednesday. It would increase the amount of weed someone could have in their possession and only receive a fine.
Cigarettes typically have less than 2 grams of tobacco. So, 100 grams would be about two-and-a-half to three packs.
Recreational marijuana is still not legal in Missouri, but attitudes are changing in Kansas City.
In November, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters baker said she would no longer prosecute simple marijuana cases. And, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in his campaign he would work to pardon people with simple weed charges.
“I do believe, frankly, we do need to get closer to the decriminalization of marijuana, and I think at the local level we’ve done a good amount of it and we’ll continue to work toward those steps,” Lucas said.
Kansas City police says officers are ready to adapt after the possible shift in penalties.
"Drug-related laws are on the books, and we enforce them as they’re passed, and if they changed we would change enforcement to the extent of the amount would differ from what we’re used to now," Sgt. Jake Becchina said.
Police say most of the drug-related crimes they deal with surround marijuana sales or use. They say it’s too early to know if the ordinance would increase or decrease the overall load for police.
