KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City is considering whether to invest $6 million into the historic 18th and Vine District.

An effort to make improvements to the area was discussed earlier this week, and on Wednesday the city's Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee took up the topic at its hearing.

Council Member Melissa Robinson is preparing to come back to this committee next month with a more specific plan for how the $6 million will be used. That was the request of the committee.

Robinson represents the third district, which of course includes 18th and Vine. The money she’s asking for has technically already been approved by the city.

Back in 2016 the city passed an ordinance dedicating $27 million for an improvement plan for the historic Jazz District. The $6 million would simply be appropriating phase two of that already approved plan.

That money would be used to fix roofs and basic infrastructure of blighted city-owned buildings in the area which Robinson says will then give confidence to private developers to come in and invest in improvements with tax-incentives from the city.

Robinson says the council has no problem handing out tax incentives to other entertainment districts like Power and Light, Zona Rosa, and the Plaza.

Some business owners in the area showed up to express the importance of making sure jazz doesn’t die in Kansas City.

“It seems as though there’s this double standard if you will when we become and talk about some of these more disinvested areas. Especially seeing that the 27 million has already been established as the cities investment in the district,” Robinson said.

“Jazz and blues is our soul. So, in order to bring about change in our community we have to start with music,” Club Mardi Gras owner Lisa Walker Yeager said.

People who came to speak in favor of the funding all say they want to keep 18th and Vine a, “cultural Mecca with black ownership.”

They say a lot of revitalization will take time, but there are things the city can do today to start improvements.