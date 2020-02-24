KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An 11-year-old girl was critically injured after shots were fired into a Kansas City home late Sunday night, police say.
Officers and emergency medical crews responded shortly after 11 p.m. to 92nd Street and James A. Reed Road in response to a drive-by shooting into a home. As officers went into the house, they could hear someone screaming, and found an 11-year-old girl lying on her bed covered in blood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
A woman at the home told police her daughter had been shot. Police said there were trails of blood in the home and multiple bullet holes in the girl's bedroom.
One of the responding officers removed a piece of cloth from the bullet wound in the girl's arm and replaced it with a makeshift tourniquet, tying it off above the wound to stop the bleeding. Another officer helped treat the wound on the girl's stomach, which was less serious, according to police.
Police said the girl was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
“It sounds like they did the exact right thing. That they identified that the patient had serious bleeding going on in an extremity and so they were able to put a tourniquet on closest to the heart or approximate to the where the room was and it sounds like they very well may have saved that young child’s life,” Chief Clinical Officer Mark Steele said.
Police said Truman Medical Center trains all of KCPD's patrol officers how to use tourniquets as part of their "Stop The Bleed" program that began in 2017.
Steele said this isn’t the first time one of the kits saved a life. The kit has gloves, gauze, a substance that can help blood to clot faster and of course the tourniquet.
The hospital will train any group on the life saving techniques, not just law enforcement.
“If you don’t get it on quickly, the person can bleed to death right before your eyes. So the quicker you get it on, the better. Obviously the first thing we try to do is to apply direct pressure, so a lot of times you can get the bleeding to slow down or stop. But for a really serious significant bleeding, direct pressure may not be enough,” Steele said.
Neighbors said that girl was a joyful child, she used to dance for the Marching Cobras.
The suspect in the shooting has not yet been caught, and there is no description of the suspect.
