PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- It was at the DMV located in Parkville where a woman made a terroristic threat and fired a handgun in the parking lot. An off-duty officer tackled the woman to the ground before she could get back inside the DMV.
Officer John King was off duty the morning of July 9 and was with his wife and baby at the DMV located at 6400 N Cosby Avenue in Parkville.
“I walked up and a guy ran up and I think he was yelling, ‘everyone needs to get out of here’,” King recalled.
That’s because 34-year-old Vanessa Richey allegedly fired a gun in the parking lot. According to court documents, Richey became upset at the long line in the license office. She allegedly walked up to the counter and said it was a matter of national security that she be helped before everyone else. When she was told she’d have to wait, she said she was getting a gun and stormed out.
“I got on the phone with dispatch because she was still sitting in the car,” King said.
As King kept an eye on the woman, she suddenly got out of her car. She was carrying a purse while headed back into the DMV. King new he couldn’t wait for assisting officers to arrive.
“Another guy there and I took her to the ground, got her in custody, and waited for an on-duty to arrive,” King said.
Officer King did fear that Richey had a gun in her purse which was later confirmed. She’s been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon.
