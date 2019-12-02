KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While officials are still searching for a permanent city manager, Mayor Quinton Lucas has named a 30-year veteran of Kansas City government to fill the role temporarily.

Assistant City Manager Earnest Rouse was moved to the position of Acting City Manager effective immediately, a release from the mayor’s office noted Monday.

Rouse replaces longtime city manager Troy Schulte, who had announced his planned retirement for the end of February 2020 before moving it up to last month. Schulte has since taken an administrative position for Jackson County.

“Mr. Rouse understands fiscal responsibility, our core mission to deliver basic services for our residents, and is known throughout the organization as a strong, experienced mentor, leader and supervisor,” Lucas said in the statement. “Mr. Rouse – who has served the past 30 years in a variety of roles and departments within the Kansas City government – will bring important perspective to the city manager’s office as we work to make Kansas City a quality, safe, and affordable place to live for all.”

Rouse started as a municipal management trainee in 1988, moving up the ranks at city hall until becoming KC’s assistant city manager and director of general services in 2011.

“I’m humbled to be able to serve Kansas City in this new capacity,” Rouse said in the city release. “I look forward to working closely with Mayor Lucas, the City Council, and my City colleagues to continue improving the City’s basic services.”

Lucas will present Rouse’s appointment for ratification by the city council at the scheduled legislative session Thursday.