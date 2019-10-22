KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tuesday afternoon Missouri State Governor Mike Parson, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City Police Department Police Chief Richard Smith all put their heads together about how they can put a stop to the violence.
“We certainly talked about giving police officers the tools they need to help fight violent crime, that’s something the governor is interested in and we talked about how we can have precise treatment for mental health, addressing trauma victims and addressing those victims of violent crimes long term,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Kansas City is at 122 homicides, at this time last year the city was at 110 homicides, which is the reason these three gentlemen are saying enough is enough.
“I don’t think just the talk as you say we’ve heard that a long time this problem has been going on for decades because of that. It’s time to do something and I hope that’s the direction we are heading,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.
All three say the only way to solve the issue is if the communities step up as well.
