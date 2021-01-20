JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On any other day you’ll see the hours for Soirée Steak and Oyster House on 18th Vine, and they wouldn’t be open until 5 p.m., but today the owner felt it was important to make an exception.
At 9 a.m. the grills at Soirée Steak and Oyster House were on, and servers were on the move, as the restaurant owner extended her hours to host this inauguration watch party.
“Just as we celebrate our football teams, our baseball teams and sports, it was more important to me to be able to celebrate maybe a new beginning, a sense of relief a historical event that is happening right now and it just felt right to bring everyone together,” says Anita Moore the Owner and Chef of Soirée Steak & Oyster House.
Community members filled the restaurant to witness the beginning of the new Biden and Harris administration.
“I am just expecting that they will bring the country back together again I believe that they will serve all people. I think that this is a chance to really get it together to rebuild from the past four years,” says Tamika McClaine, who attended the party.
Outside of the watch party, that same hope is being voiced.
Before Timothy Hayes arrived at the plaza to play some musical tunes, he was watching the inauguration.
Even though he doesn’t lean either right or left, Hayes says today’s ceremony moved him.
“I was thinking I was about in the middle but it’s a little rough to be in this political scene, so I was glad to see a change, I’ll put it that way,” says Hayes.
During today’s watch party, many of the women wore pearls and Converse shoes in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.