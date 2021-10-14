JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A local man can breathe a sigh of relief today after police were able to hunt down and return several stolen music equipment items.
It was at a storage facility on E. 47th St. in Kansas City where Warfus Powell’s equipment was stolen.
“I’m a martial arts master and to make a master cry, it must be something really effective,” Powell said.
Three weeks ago, more than $200,000 worth of musical equipment had disappeared.
Powell said that equipment was intended for local organizations like the Breakthrough Project and Travis Kelce’s STEM project that help keep kids out of trouble through music.
Powell wasn’t the only victim. Earlier this week, police served a search warrant and found stolen items from Kansas City, Blue Springs, Overland Park, and even as far out as Louisville, Kentucky.
Items like scuba gear, vintage motorcycles, and concrete mixer equipment were all found in addition to Powell’s music equipment.
“The detectives, they did such a great job and such a fast job in locating some of the equipment. So, at least the students and the kids will still have music, something that they can play on, something to do after school,” Powell said.
He’s still missing some speakers, guitars, vinyl and other musical items.
Police said what they were able to help recover was largely thanks to what Powell did before the incident.
“When you have items, you want to make sure if you take a photo you can etch your initials in that property. Take pictures and write the serial numbers down. That is what really, really helps us be able to track items,” said Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department.
Police are still working to connect those other stolen items to their owners, but say a local trucking organization is volunteering to help transport Powell’s heavy equipment back to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.