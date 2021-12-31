KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- City and state road crews on both sides of the state line say they are prepared for what's expected to be multiple inches of snowfall coming in this weekend.
Crews in Kansas City area already out on the streets, pre-treating roads to try and make them a little less slick. The work started Wednesday. They have been spreading brine to prevent ice from sticking to the pavement.
Crews will also be using a new tool called Ice Ban, a natural liquid concentrate residue, which is more effective in colder temperatures. As the snow falls on Saturday, we could see single digits that days and temps close to 0 on Sunday morning.
Area crews say they have been preparing all year, and they're ready for Kansas City's first major winter event of the season.
"We're asking everyone to exercise caution on New Year's Day during the storm. Stay off the roads. Let our snow vehicles, let our equipment, let our crews get the work done, clear the streets as quickly as possible," said Kansas City Manager Brian Platt.
Overland Park is also staffing up for the weekend. Crews will begin pre-treating the streets today. City officials said they hired a number of new drivers this winter, and this will be their first time clearing the streets.
"Please be patient with us. Drivers are taking their time. They're going slowly and they're going safely and carefully to make sure they get all the streets that they need to get," said Meg Ralph, spokeswoman for the City of Overland Park. "So for residents, that means it may take a little longer, but we're going to get to you."
