JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Jackson County grand jury have indicted four Kansas City residents in connection with three shooting deaths from nearly three years ago.
Federal investigators said the victims in this case were three men - Darren Harris, John Waldon and Andre Barnes - who traveled to Kansas City from Tulsa, Oklahoma, on July 1, 2017. Witnesses told the FBI that the men were making the trip for a drug deal.
Kansas City police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of East 80th Street where the officers found a vehicle in the street with the doors locked, the driver’s side window shattered and Harris dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.
The officers searched the area and found the bodies of Barnes and Waldon in the street near the area of 28th and Myrtle. Investigators said that three dozen shell casings were found at this scene.
During their investigation, detectives heard from witnesses that the victims were connected to the four Kansas City men, Rashidi Crosdale, Tyree West, Terrence Harden and Ravon Freeman.
Detectives were able to find West’s fingerprints in the vehicle Harris was found in and determined that West’s and Crosdale’s cell phones had been at the scenes of the shootings around the same time as the crimes occurred.
They also then uncovered text messages between Crosdale and Harden discussing the scene at Myrtle and 28th. Police say witnesses told the detectives that Crosdale had discussed killing two people while Freeman was with him.
When investigators interviewed Harden, he admitted that he was at the scene when Barnes and Waldon were shot and killed but said he did not take part in the killings.
Freeman and Harden were taken into custody on Tuesday and each face two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Crosdale and West were already in federal custody and each face three counts of those charges.
Prosecutors are asking for all four men to be held on a $500,000 cash bond each.
