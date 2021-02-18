KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will hold a press conference Friday on updated COVID-19 guidance for Kansas City.
The press conference will be held at City Hall at noon on Friday.
There's no immediate word on what will be announced.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically in Missouri. Statewide numbers are at a six-month low.
In Kansas City, new cases have declined by 73 percent.
It will be streamed live on KCTV5.com.
