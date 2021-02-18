GENERIC: Mayor Quinton Lucas (updated Nov. 2020 headshot sent to us)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will hold a press conference Friday on updated COVID-19 guidance for Kansas City.

The press conference will be held at City Hall at noon on Friday.

There's no immediate word on what will be announced.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically in Missouri. Statewide numbers are at a six-month low.

In Kansas City, new cases have declined by 73 percent.

It will be streamed live on KCTV5.com.

