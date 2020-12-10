KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to a Department of Justice investigation.
Wednesday, the department announced in a news release it's looking into Kansas City's affirmative action program.
The DOJ has issue with a quota that requires a certain amount of contract dollars to go to women and minorities.
The DOJ's Civil Rights Division says that's illegal.
The mayor responded on Twitter with a series of tweet Thursday morning.
Our Affirmative Action programs are based on extensive study, case law, and fairness. We believe that if the next administration elects to continue the investigation, they will see and support the valid work we do to build fair opportunities for all. https://t.co/5t7cb7yVhx— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 10, 2020
In short, he says the city's affirmative action programs are based on extensive study, case law and fairness and he'll continue to implement a remedial program to address historic legacy and ongoing impact of discrimination against small businesses owned by minorities and women seeking to participate in the city’s procurement and contracting processes.
