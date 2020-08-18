KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced that he and the City Council have narrowed a pool of over 50 candidates for city manager down to four finalists.
A tentative start date for the next city manager is Jan. 4, 2021.
Lucas will interview each of these candidates jointly with the City Council before submitting his final recommendation to the Council for approval.
"The City Council has chosen four highly qualified candidates to interview for the City Manager position," said Lucas. "Kansas City has weathered a year of crisis well, but the people of Kansas City should expect more: efficient delivery of basic services, repair of our roads and potholes, and long-term planning that addresses our challenges today and in the decades ahead. There is no greater decision for us to make than the hire of a smart, dedicated, and creative City Manager. I look forward to appointing someone Kansas Citians can be proud of for years to come."
The finalists for city manager are:
- Milton Dohoney currently serves as Assistant City Manager for the City of Phoenix and is responsible for Police, Fire, Law, Government Relations, Human Resources, and Emergency Management. Prior to that, Mr. Dohoney worked for seven years as city manager of Cincinnati, more than three years as chief administrative officer for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government in Kentucky, and he held a variety of positions with the City of Louisville, Kentucky, including Assistant Community Services Director, Chief Administrative Officer and Public Safety Director. Dohoney earned his Master of Personnel Management/Human Resources Degree from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Indiana University Southeast.
- Janice Jackson currently serves as Principal for Janice Allen Jackson and Associates, LLC, a management consulting firm that provides services to local governments, higher education, construction and nonprofit organizations. Prior local government management experience includes serving as Administrator of the Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia consolidated government, Assistant County Manager of Mecklenburg County (Charlotte), North Carolina, and City Manager of Albany, Georgia. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and a Master of Public Policy Degree from Duke University.
- Kevin Jackson currently serves as Deputy City Manager of Long Beach, California, overseeing Government and Community Relations and assisting with general oversight of the City’s operations. Prior local government experience includes serving as Neighborhood Services Director in Champaign, Illinois, Neighborhood Partnership Administrator in Glendale, Arizona, and as a project manager and inspector for the Neighborhood Services Department with the City of Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson received his Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Psychology and Sociology and his Master of Public Administration Degree from Arizona State University.
- Brian Platt currently serves as City Manager for Jersey City, New Jersey. He previously served as Jersey City's first Chief Innovation Officer and established the City's Office of Innovation in 2015. His previous work experience includes management consulting with McKinsey & Company and serving as a kindergarten teacher with Teach for America. Platt earned his Master of Public Administration Degree at Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy at Emory University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.