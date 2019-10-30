KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Wednesday morning proposed a city ordinance he says would keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
The mayor made the announcement alongside leaders of the Rose Brooks Center, a local organization that offers protection to abused people and pets, saying this is a measure that could save the lives of domestic violence victims.
The measure would make it a municipal violation to carry a firearm if a person is the subject of a restraining order issued by a court or has been convicted of the crime of domestic violence, whether that is a misdemeanor or felony.
"We will try to make sure we can save every life possible," the mayor said. "We want to make sure that never in Kansas City do we just think this is something we will get used to. Because it is not."
Lucas said the inspiration for the local legislation came from a recent visit to the Rose Brooks Center, in which he had conversations with domestic violence victims and advocates. Those people, the mayor said, taught him the prevalence of firearms in the realm of domestic violence.
This is the third local gun ordinance push proposed by Lucas since he took office earlier this year. The Kansas City Council in August approved two other gun measures initially proposed by Lucas. Those ordinances made it against local codes for minors to have handguns and prohibited adults from giving minors guns without parental permission.
Those measures were approved by the City Council with 11 votes for and no one standing against them, but were not unanimous because Councilmember Brandon Ellington abstained from voting.
Ellington had questioned Lucas' ordinance, saying federal and state laws already covered what the measure prohibited. Ellington has proposed his own gun ordinance that would make it a municipal crime not to report a stolen firearm.
