KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Should everything continue as planned, Kansas City just may have the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the world this year.
This comes as St. Patrick's Day parades in Dublin, Ireland, Chicago and Boston were canceled due to health concerns over the coronavirus.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said preparations are still underway for the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade. Officials said they will continue to monitor the health situation and will provide updates as needed.
“We’ve not seen the number of cases like other cities around the country. Thus far, we’ve had zero cases. That doesn’t mean that we won’t be diligent in protecting public health,” Lucas said.
Lucas said there is no evidence of a broader threat to public health in regard to the attendance of or carrying on public events in Kansas City.
“As events change and they may change rapidly, we will update you with that information, up to and including our planned recommendations with any planned events,” he said.
City leaders made several recommendations at a news conference Wednesday morning. Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said just because you can go doesn't mean you should go.
"Over 60, regardless of if you have health conditions you should be thinking about not attending. Over 70, I really don’t think you should attend, and I am really strongly recommending that you not,” he said.
Those with underlying health issues such as heart and lung disease and pregnant women are also at risk. Even if you're young and healthy, Archer says you should also consider the health of those you come in contact with.
