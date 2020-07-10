KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The order requiring a mask in public spaces in Kansas City will be extended indefinitely, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday morning.
The order, which went into effect on June 29, requires a mask be worn in indoors in public areas, including grocery and retail stores, special event locations and public transit services.
This extension is being made under the city’s current emergency order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is set to run until at least 12:01 a.m. on August 15.
Lucas said that order was being evaluated continually and would be revised if circumstances change.
Restaurants continue to remain open under the existing emergency order, under specific conditions including social distancing of customers, banning buffet service and requiring employees to wear face masks.
The mayor noted that while bars and taverns have been considered hot spots in other areas, there was not current plans to shut down in person service in those establishments.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
