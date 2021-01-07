Washington D.C. (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump supporters from Kansas City were part of the crowd that ambushed the nation's capital.
James Clark said he went to Washington D.C. to hear President Donald Trump speak and protest for a fair election.
"People were singing 'God Bless America,' the Pledge of Allegiance. People were carrying big flags, so it was a great experience at the start," he said.
After the president's speech at The Ellipse, a park south of The White House, the Make America Great Again group marched to the Capitol.
Rioters pushed through barricades and climbed scaffolding, looking for a way into the building.
Dozens of armed people breached the Capitol and forced members of congress to evacuate.
Clark said he felt the mood of the crowd change after police began to push them away from the building.
"It was very intimidating because you had little kids eight to ten years old, 'Mommy, all I wanted was to see President Trump' and they're crying because they had mace and different things in their eyes," Clark said.
Clark said he was not close enough to get hit by the tear gas directly but close enough to feel it as it traveled downwind.
He claimed there was a large group standing away from the capitol building singing, praying and not threatening the lives of members of congress.
Clark said he wanted to see more of that and does not support the violence from the crowd.
"They were wrong. Anyone trying to bring harm on someone...it was wrong when Black Lives Matter was doing it. It's wrong now," he said.
Members of congress are also condemning the actions of the pro-Trump crowd.
Newly-elected Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis said rioters seemingly acted under direction from the president.
"These aren't protesters. They aren't demonstrators. That's not what that was today. That was violence happening on our capital. That's what that was," Bush said. "These are people who decided that they were going to take it however they could and they did."
Sen. Josh Hawley addressed the violence with a retweeted statement from his office.
Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job— Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021
Clark said he will return to Kansas City soon, disappointed in what happened in Washington.
"It was never supposed to go like that. It was always patriotic. Country over self."
