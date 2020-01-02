KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man's holidays were extra special after he won $300,000 on a Missouri Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Larry Gilbert purchased the “Holiday Cash Bonus” Scratchers ticket at Apple Market located at 4300 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Missouri Lottery players who enter eligible holiday-themed Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery accounts by Jan. 7 also earn the chance to win royalty-themed trips, merchandise or cash prizes in the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Royal Holiday” promotion.
