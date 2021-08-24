KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man is suing the city and other officials after he says a projectile fired by KCPD left him blind in one eye.
Sean Stearns was attending a Black Lives Matter rally on the plaza in may of 2020.
According to the complaint filed in Jackson County court, Stearns was struck in the eye by a scat pack, also known as a multi-smoke projectiles that contain separate projectiles that break apart and travel at high velocities.
Stearns now has permanent and complete loss of sight in his left eye.
The document claims law enforcement officers from both KCPD and Missouri Highway Patrol "engaged in unconstitutional acts against demonstrators in a reckless, willful and wanton fashion" because of their use of weapons like tear gas grenades and rubber bullets on protestors.
When reached for comment, the Kansas City Police Department says they do not comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.