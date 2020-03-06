JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder that happened in December of 2018.
Steven T. Kelow, 32, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction and five years for an armed criminal action conviction. The judge set the sentences to run concurrently, however.
According to court records filed on Friday, police went to the area of 55th and Prospect on Dec. 22 after someone called and said there had been a shooting. Police then found several shell casings at the scene.
The victim, Cornell Reed, died the next day on Dec. 23.
The police determined that a verbal argument involving Kelow and Reed happened both inside and outside of a liquor store near where the shooting happened.
A small maroon sedan was seen leaving the store’s parking lot and driving past the victim around 55th and Prospect. Then, muzzle flashes were observed from the rear passenger seat on the driver’s side and the victim fell to the ground.
The investigation led detectives to a witness who said that Kelow and another man were seen shooting out of the sedan.
A co-defendant, who is Kelow’s brother according to previous reporting, has yet to face trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.