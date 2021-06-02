JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a woman in 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Keyon D. Patterson was sentenced to life in prison or 30 years after being convicted of second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 30 years for armed criminal action and seven years for stealing convictions.
The judge set all the sentenced to run concurrently.
Patterson pleaded guilty back in March.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 6400 block of Manchester on March 15, 2019. When they arrived, they found the victim's body inside an apartment there.
That victim was identified as Ladajah Oliver.
Oliver's vehicle had been reported missing and was ultimately located at 51st and Swope Parkway. It had a large amount of blood inside.
Video surveillance of the apartment showed her and a passenger arriving at the apartment on March 12.
Family members told police that she had been in a relationship with someone named "Keyon." They provided a Facebook account and police identified the that individual as Keyon D. Patterson.
Cell phone records showed the last four calls on Oliver's phone were from a number that belonged to Patterson. Cell tower mapping of the phone showed it near Oliver's apartment on March 13 and 14.
Also, analysis of DNA from a bloody handprint inside the apartment where Oliver's body was found showed Patterson's DNA.
