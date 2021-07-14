KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, a Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court after he solicited young victims to engage in sex acts while live streaming over the internet.
Robert P. Salapuddin, 39, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole.
On Sept. 10 of last year, Salapuddin pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography over the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.
Salapuddin admitted that he received a pornographic video of a minor in 2016. He also admitted that he possessed images of child pornography on two computers in 2017.
The investigation began when law enforcement received an anonymous tip that Salapuddin was soliciting young girls to perform sex acts for him via a livestreaming app.
When officers contacted Salapuddin in 2017, they determined that he received and possessed a collection of child pornography. He admitted to using various apps to receive and possess videos and pictures of teen girls as young as 13 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Investigators found more than 35 videos of child pornography on his computers, many of which appeared to be recordings from webcams or chat programs. They also discovered more than 250 pictures (some duplicates) of possible child pornography.
Investigators found thousands of messages on his iPhones, including message strings that mentioned the user was under the age of 18.
More than 1,000 pictures of teen girls and phone screenshots were organized into folders with girls' names and/or the term "nudes." The photos often depicted the subject in a series of photos -- first clothed, then naked.
As an example, investigators discovered a video of a livestream chat between a minor as she bathed and someone who sounded like Salapuddin in 2017.
They discussed makeup and the girl being just 16 years old. As the girl gets out of the tub, the male off-camera voice is heard to say: “Now Rob gets to dress you.”
