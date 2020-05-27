KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is heading to federal prison after being convicted of stealing guns from a Kansas City Police Department vehicle.

Carvon Brown, 20, pleaded guilty last September to possession of a stolen firearm.

Following his plea, Brown admitted that he and 31-year-old Leronte Swinton stole three guns, two Tasers, two radios, a case of shotgun shells and a pair of Kevlar vests from an unmarked car parked in the driveway of the home of a KCPD officer in November 2018.

As officers were investigating the incident, they learned of a number of other crimes by the two men. This led officers to track the pair while they were stealing items from cars in Leavenworth and Wyandotte Counties on December 1, 2018.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, pursued the vehicle but were unable to stop the two men. However, surveillance video captured the men at a gas station, and officers were able to arrest the pair two days later, seizing several guns and stolen items.

Brown was sentenced to six years without parole in this case. Swinton was sentenced in January to 2 years and 6 months.